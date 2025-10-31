Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has officially confirmed that during talks with US President Donald Trump he plans to explain to the latter why his country is so dependent on Russian energy.

Orban invents a new batch of excuses

The Hungarian leader traditionally recalled that his country is landlocked, therefore it is directly dependent on land routes through which energy carriers can enter Hungary.

And if we don't adapt to this situation, we won't have energy sources. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He also added that he was going to explain this to official Washington.

The key goal of Viktor Orban's team is to achieve at least some relief from American sanctions against the Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

"Every state has the right to protection at the national level from such a system of sanctions," the Hungarian Prime Minister cynically stated. Share

Orban constantly publicly threatens that without Russian energy sources, energy prices in his country will "skyrocket."

As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump is counting on Europe's total rejection of Russian oil and gas. Against this background, he announced tough sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil.

Viktor Orban does not hide that his team is currently doing everything possible to circumvent these restrictions.