Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is panicking, as he is convinced that the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine could be a "harbinger" of a Russian-European war.

Orban again scares Europe with war with Russia

The Russian dictator's henchman began to invent that he had "seen with his own eyes how all European leaders are thinking about war today."

Moreover, Orban began to claim that Europe was running out of strength and money.

The most important question is who will finance what will be left of Ukraine after the war. Who has the money for it? Which EU country's citizens are ready to send billions of euros to a Ukraine that is unable to support itself? Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this background, he added that Europe "has a new miracle weapon": to confiscate and use Russia's foreign exchange reserves for the benefit of Ukraine.

According to the Hungarian leader, we are already talking about a Russian-European conflict, which could be a harbinger of war.