Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is panicking, as he is convinced that the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine could be a "harbinger" of a Russian-European war.
Points of attention
- Orban's statement about Europe's 'new miracle weapon' - confiscating Russia's foreign exchange reserves for Ukraine's benefit - sheds light on the intensifying tensions and the need for strategic responses.
- The article highlights Orban's stance and the call for collaboration to address the evolving Russian-European conflict, emphasizing the importance of international diplomacy and a peaceful resolution.
Orban again scares Europe with war with Russia
The Russian dictator's henchman began to invent that he had "seen with his own eyes how all European leaders are thinking about war today."
Moreover, Orban began to claim that Europe was running out of strength and money.
Against this background, he added that Europe "has a new miracle weapon": to confiscate and use Russia's foreign exchange reserves for the benefit of Ukraine.
According to the Hungarian leader, we are already talking about a Russian-European conflict, which could be a harbinger of war.
