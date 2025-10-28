Orban announced the EU's new "miracle weapon" to destroy Russia
Orban announced the EU's new "miracle weapon" to destroy Russia

Orban again scares Europe with war with Russia
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is panicking, as he is convinced that the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine could be a "harbinger" of a Russian-European war.

Points of attention

  • Orban's statement about Europe's 'new miracle weapon' - confiscating Russia's foreign exchange reserves for Ukraine's benefit - sheds light on the intensifying tensions and the need for strategic responses.
  • The article highlights Orban's stance and the call for collaboration to address the evolving Russian-European conflict, emphasizing the importance of international diplomacy and a peaceful resolution.

Orban again scares Europe with war with Russia

The Russian dictator's henchman began to invent that he had "seen with his own eyes how all European leaders are thinking about war today."

Moreover, Orban began to claim that Europe was running out of strength and money.

The most important question is who will finance what will be left of Ukraine after the war. Who has the money for it? Which EU country's citizens are ready to send billions of euros to a Ukraine that is unable to support itself?

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this background, he added that Europe "has a new miracle weapon": to confiscate and use Russia's foreign exchange reserves for the benefit of Ukraine.

According to the Hungarian leader, we are already talking about a Russian-European conflict, which could be a harbinger of war.

"Only direct negotiations between Russia and Europe can prevent the escalation of the conflict. We insisted on this during our recent meetings," Viktor Orban said.

