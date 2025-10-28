Zelenskyy named the main advantages of Gripen aircraft

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that among the key advantages of Gripen fighters are cheap maintenance, the ability to land on the runway, and the ability to use all missiles available in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The localization agreement for 150 Gripen fighters signifies Ukraine's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities with modern and adaptable aircraft.
- By choosing Gripen aircraft, Ukraine gains access to Western weapons seamlessly, eliminating the need for extensive modifications or additional equipment, thereby streamlining its defense operations.
Why Gripen aircraft are so unique
According to the head of state, servicing these aircraft is really budget-friendly, because a small number of people must be involved.
We cannot also ignore the fact that these aircraft are very convenient in terms of using weapons.
The President does not hide that it was really difficult.
In general, it all came down to the fact that not only Ukrainian, but also Western engineers developed and worked on the specified requirements.
