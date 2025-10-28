On October 28, the DeepState monitoring service draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back Russian invaders near Kucherovy Yar and Novy Shakhovy in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front?

The Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Kucherovy Yar and Novy Shakhovy, DeepState analysts said in a statement on October 28. Share

Despite this, it is also noted that Russian troops were able to advance near Zvirovo and Stepova Novoselka, which are in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

On October 22, the command of the Airborne Assault Forces officially confirmed the deoccupation of the village of Kucheriv Yar in the Donetsk region, and also demonstrated the installation of the Ukrainian flag there.

On October 24, analysts from the DeepState project stated that Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled Russian invaders near Kucherovy Yar in the Dobropol direction.

However, it was also indicated that the enemy was able to advance near several settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.