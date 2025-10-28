Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army in the Pokrovsky district
Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army in the Pokrovsky district

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front?
Source:  DeepState

On October 28, the DeepState monitoring service draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back Russian invaders near Kucherovy Yar and Novy Shakhovy in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the significant forces concentrated by Russian troops near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
  • DeepState analysts are closely monitoring the ongoing counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front?

The Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Kucherovy Yar and Novy Shakhovy, DeepState analysts said in a statement on October 28.

Despite this, it is also noted that Russian troops were able to advance near Zvirovo and Stepova Novoselka, which are in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

On October 22, the command of the Airborne Assault Forces officially confirmed the deoccupation of the village of Kucheriv Yar in the Donetsk region, and also demonstrated the installation of the Ukrainian flag there.

On October 24, analysts from the DeepState project stated that Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled Russian invaders near Kucherovy Yar in the Dobropol direction.

However, it was also indicated that the enemy was able to advance near several settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

On October 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had concentrated significant forces near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to demonstrate to the United States that they were capable of capturing all of eastern Ukraine.

