Ukraine immediately struck 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked eight areas of concentration of personnel, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and a command post of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Updated figures show the enemy's total combat losses in personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
- The Russian army carried out numerous air strikes and attacks, including the use of kamikaze drones.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 28, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/28/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,137,850 (+1,060) people
tanks — 11,299 (+6) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,508 (+28) units.
artillery systems — 34,044 (+8) units.
MLRS — 1,529 (+2) units.
Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters — 346 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 75,054 (+108) units.
cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,786 (+131) units.
special equipment — 3,984 (+3) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 186 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 3,938 attacks, including 132 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 3,435 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
