Germany warns of crucial winter for Ukraine
Germany warns of crucial winter for Ukraine

Germany seeks even stronger support for Ukraine
Source:  DW

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful has publicly appealed to Kyiv's allies. He called on them to increase assistance to Ukraine, because, according to the German Foreign Minister, the coming winter could indeed be decisive.

Points of attention

  • Official statements from Brussels indicate that the issue of utilizing frozen Russian assets for financial aid to Ukraine is a priority on the agenda, with a final decision anticipated in December 2025.
  • The urgency of the situation underscores the need for swift action and solidarity among Kyiv's allies to bolster Ukraine's defenses and stability during the challenging winter ahead.

Germany seeks even stronger support for Ukraine

"This winter is crucial. Ukraine must remain capable of defense," Johann Wadeful emphasized.

The head of German diplomacy once again assured that Ukraine can rely on the authorities of his country and its people at any time.

He believes that during the European Union summit in December, a positive decision will finally be made on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

The German Foreign Minister does not hide that this is a legally complex plan — which is why agreement on this issue has not yet been reached.

"But we are on schedule. I assume that if the (European — ed.) Commission presents the appropriate plans, a decision can be made in December," the German diplomat predicts.

As mentioned earlier, official Brussels recently stated that the issue of using frozen Russian assets to financially support Ukraine remains on the agenda, and a final decision should indeed be expected in December 2025.

