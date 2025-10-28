Air defense neutralizes 26 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 27-28, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 38 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict with Russian invaders continues, urging citizens to follow safety rules and stand together in defense of the country.
- Ukrainian defenders remain vigilant and committed to holding the sky and achieving victory in the face of enemy aggression.
Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 27-28
A new attack by the Russian invaders began yesterday at 8:00 PM.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel. What is important to understand is that about 25 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 12 attack UAVs were hit at 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 1 location.
