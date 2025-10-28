Air defense neutralizes 26 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralizes 26 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 27-28
Читати українською

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 27-28, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 38 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict with Russian invaders continues, urging citizens to follow safety rules and stand together in defense of the country.
  • Ukrainian defenders remain vigilant and committed to holding the sky and achieving victory in the face of enemy aggression.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 27-28

A new attack by the Russian invaders began yesterday at 8:00 PM.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel. What is important to understand is that about 25 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 26 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 12 attack UAVs were hit at 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 1 location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway plans to allocate billions of euros to help Ukraine
Norway remains on Ukraine's side
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We have a crazy neighbor." Baltic states prepare for Russian invasion
The Baltics are preparing for different scenarios
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
South Korea is preparing to deploy a "monster missile" — what's happening
South Korea is ready for self-defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?