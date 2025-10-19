"We have a crazy neighbor." Baltic states prepare for Russian invasion
"We have a crazy neighbor." Baltic states prepare for Russian invasion

The Baltics are preparing for different scenarios
Source:  NBC News

The Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia — have decided to no longer ignore the threat posed by the aggressor country of Russia. They are not only strengthening their defenses, restoring their networks of shelters, and preparing their populations for an enemy invasion.

Points of attention

  • US Ambassador to the Alliance, Matthew Whitaker, warns that the next war may not involve tanks but could start with cyberattacks or infrastructure destruction.
  • Local officials in Baltic cities like Riga are actively working on restoring shelter systems and creating emergency preparedness plans in anticipation of potential threats from Russia.

The Baltics are preparing for different scenarios

Journalists drew attention to the fact that green signs with the word "patvertne" — "shelter" — are already appearing in Latvia, indicating shelter in the event of an attack.

This is another sign that the Baltic countries are aware of the seriousness of the threat posed by the Russian Federation.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, his country is "on the front lines" and has already developed a certain resilience in the face of new challenges.

What is important to understand is that Latvia is actively developing drone initiatives and investing in defense together with NATO allies.

US Ambassador to the Alliance Matthew Whitaker said that a potential war may not start with tanks:

The first shot of the next war will not be tanks across the Suwalki Strait. It will be the destruction of airports or cyberattacks.

Former Deputy Mayor of Riga Linda Ozola officially confirmed that the city is restoring the shelter system, creating food reserves, and developing a mobile application for quickly finding shelters.

"The truth is not good — we have a crazy neighbor who wants to destroy our country. And he doesn't even hide it," she emphasized.

