Russia used 3,270 drones, 1,370 surface-to-air missiles, and about 50 missiles against Ukraine in just one week

On October 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the scale of the terror Russia has been waging against peaceful Ukrainian cities and forces over the past week. The latest developments suggest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war.

Russia is constantly intensifying terror against Ukraine

The Head of State once again reminded the world that Ukraine has never sought war.

Kyiv not only immediately agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, but also always sought ways to achieve peace.

It was Ukraine that was repeatedly proposed to stop the strikes in the sky, on the ground, and at sea.

However, this has never happened, as the Kremlin constantly slows down this process.

Against this background, Zelensky reminded: the war continues only because Moscow does not want to end it.

Almost daily, Russian terrorists carry out hundreds of attacks on our critical and civilian infrastructure. This week alone, Russia has used over 3,270 strike drones, 1,370 guided bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it will not be possible to stop Putin with talks — pressure is needed.