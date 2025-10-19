South Korea is preparing to deploy a "monster missile" — what's happening

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek has officially confirmed that the country will begin operational deployment of the Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, also often referred to as the "monster missile," by the end of 2026. This decision was prompted by numerous provocations from the DPRK.
Points of attention
- This deployment comes as North Korea showcases its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, raising tensions in the region.
- South Korea's defense minister warns that the Hyunmoo-5 missile is a vital tool to counter North Korea's growing missile arsenal and safeguard South Korea's national security.
South Korea is ready for self-defense
According to the Minister of Defense, Hyunmoo-5 is currently in the process of being integrated into the armed forces.
What is important to understand is that the monster missile carries a warhead weighing up to 8 tons.
Its key mission is to strike the fortified underground command bunkers used by Kim Jong-un's regime.
Some military experts believe that its power is difficult to overestimate.
First of all, a salvo of 15-20 such missiles can cause damage that may even exceed the destruction from tactical nuclear weapons.
In addition, it is emphasized that this missile was created in counteraction to North Korea's growing missile arsenal.
It's no secret that North Korea recently demonstrated a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20.
Intelligence indicates that the Kim Jong-un regime is preparing to test-launch the Hwasong-20 within the year."
More on the topic
