South Korea is preparing to deploy a "monster missile" — what's happening

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek has officially confirmed that the country will begin operational deployment of the Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, also often referred to as the "monster missile," by the end of 2026. This decision was prompted by numerous provocations from the DPRK.

South Korea is ready for self-defense

According to the Minister of Defense, Hyunmoo-5 is currently in the process of being integrated into the armed forces.

What is important to understand is that the monster missile carries a warhead weighing up to 8 tons.

Its key mission is to strike the fortified underground command bunkers used by Kim Jong-un's regime.

Some military experts believe that its power is difficult to overestimate.

First of all, a salvo of 15-20 such missiles can cause damage that may even exceed the destruction from tactical nuclear weapons.

The Hyunmoo-5 is a weapon capable of achieving deterrence comparable to nuclear weapons, South Korea's defense minister has publicly warned the DPRK. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that this missile was created in counteraction to North Korea's growing missile arsenal.

It's no secret that North Korea recently demonstrated a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20.

Intelligence indicates that the Kim Jong-un regime is preparing to test-launch the Hwasong-20 within the year."