North Korean soldiers help Russian occupiers adjust fire in Sumy region

North Korean mercenaries are helping the Russians in the Sumy region by controlling drones and adjusting strikes on Ukrainian positions. They operate from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
North Korean mercenaries are adjusting Russian fire in Sumy region
This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers are involving units of North Korean mercenaries, sent to war by the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un, in attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region.
The mercenaries operate from the territory of the Kursk region. They conduct reconnaissance using drones, identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and help the occupiers adjust their strikes on Ukrainian soldiers in the Sumy region.
The General Staff added that the Russians are suffering critical personnel losses amid the complete failure of the offensive in the Sumy region. Therefore, the enemy continues to attract mercenaries from the DPRK for active combat operations.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are documenting all established facts of the participation of foreign formations in armed aggression. Units involved in aggression against Ukraine will be neutralized in accordance with the laws and rules of warfare.
