North Korean mercenaries are helping the Russians in the Sumy region by controlling drones and adjusting strikes on Ukrainian positions. They operate from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers are involving units of North Korean mercenaries, sent to war by the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un, in attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region.

The mercenaries operate from the territory of the Kursk region. They conduct reconnaissance using drones, identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and help the occupiers adjust their strikes on Ukrainian soldiers in the Sumy region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded negotiations between North Korean UAV operators and Russian army personnel. North Korean UAV operators adjusted the fire of multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops.

The General Staff added that the Russians are suffering critical personnel losses amid the complete failure of the offensive in the Sumy region. Therefore, the enemy continues to attract mercenaries from the DPRK for active combat operations.