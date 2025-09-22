Kim Jong-un boasted about the creation of a powerful "secret weapon" by the DPRK

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has announced new military achievements, including the development of a "powerful secret weapon."
Points of attention
- Kim Jong-un proudly reveals the creation of a powerful 'secret weapon' in North Korea, showcasing the country's military advancements.
- The DPRK is actively developing new destroyers, strengthening nuclear forces, and enhancing conventional weapons to boost its defense capabilities.
- Kim Jong-un expresses reluctance to engage in dialogues with South Korea, emphasizing the separate states' status and lack of interest in negotiations.
North Korea has allegedly created a new powerful weapon
According to him, North Korea has already taken serious steps in creating new destroyers, which marked the beginning of the country's transformation into a maritime power. It is also continuing to strengthen its strategic nuclear forces and improve its conventional weapons.
Regarding inter-Korean relations, the dictator confirmed his reluctance to engage in dialogue with South Korea.
I would like to take this opportunity to clarify our position on relations with the Republic of Korea once again. We have nothing to talk about with the Republic of Korea, we have no business with them.
He added that the two countries have existed as separate states for decades and both became members of the UN in 1991.
Russian propagandists have suggested that Kim Jong-un is talking about the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile or its modification. Or it could be a nuclear submarine or drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-