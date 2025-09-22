Kim Jong-un boasted about the creation of a powerful "secret weapon" by the DPRK
Kim Jong-un
Source:  KCNA

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has announced new military achievements, including the development of a "powerful secret weapon."

North Korea has allegedly created a new powerful weapon

According to him, North Korea has already taken serious steps in creating new destroyers, which marked the beginning of the country's transformation into a maritime power. It is also continuing to strengthen its strategic nuclear forces and improve its conventional weapons.

In addition, we have received a powerful new secret weapon. Considerable progress has been made in the field of defense science and research, which will make a great contribution to a sharp increase in the combat potential of our army.

Regarding inter-Korean relations, the dictator confirmed his reluctance to engage in dialogue with South Korea.

I would like to take this opportunity to clarify our position on relations with the Republic of Korea once again. We have nothing to talk about with the Republic of Korea, we have no business with them.

He added that the two countries have existed as separate states for decades and both became members of the UN in 1991.

According to him, "the decision to recognize another, most hostile state in the Republic of Korea was not sudden... it is just a recognition of the facts."

Russian propagandists have suggested that Kim Jong-un is talking about the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile or its modification. Or it could be a nuclear submarine or drones.

