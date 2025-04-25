Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24 — DPRK missile contained over 100 foreign components

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the missile used by Russia to attack Kyiv on April 24 contained at least 116 foreign components. He called on partners to increase pressure on Russia.
The North Korean missile used by Russia to attack Kyiv contained over 100 foreign components
Zelenskyy reported that the rescue operation at the arrival site in Kyiv was completed today. The attack killed 12 people and injured almost 90 more. More than 30 people are currently in hospitals, including those with very serious injuries and amputations.
According to him, it is very important that protection is based on collective efforts.
He recalled that 45 days ago, Ukraine agreed to President Trump's proposal for silence in the skies, at sea, and on the front. Kyiv also offered Moscow to extend the so-called Easter truce or at least stop strikes on civilian targets, but Russia rejected all proposals.
That's why this cannot be solved without pressure. Pressure is needed on Russia. Stopping the killings is the first priority.
On the night of April 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. In Kyiv, a drone attack killed people, injured nearly 90 people, and set fires in several areas of the city. There is destruction in the region.
