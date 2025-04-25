Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24 — DPRK missile contained over 100 foreign components

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the missile used by Russia to attack Kyiv on April 24 contained at least 116 foreign components. He called on partners to increase pressure on Russia.

The North Korean missile used by Russia to attack Kyiv contained over 100 foreign components

Zelenskyy reported that the rescue operation at the arrival site in Kyiv was completed today. The attack killed 12 people and injured almost 90 more. More than 30 people are currently in hospitals, including those with very serious injuries and amputations.

All the details about the missile are still being clarified. But it is already clear that this is a ballistic missile from North Korea. The lack of pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons and use them here in Europe. The lack of pressure on North Korea and its allies allows them to produce, in particular, such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed the people of Kyiv contained at least 116 components imported from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, it is very important that protection is based on collective efforts.

Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps protect the lives of our people, supplies us with air defense systems and missiles for them. We thank everyone who maintains pressure on Russia for this war, on its accomplices. We insist that Russia must immediately and unconditionally agree to a complete ceasefire. Share

He recalled that 45 days ago, Ukraine agreed to President Trump's proposal for silence in the skies, at sea, and on the front. Kyiv also offered Moscow to extend the so-called Easter truce or at least stop strikes on civilian targets, but Russia rejected all proposals.

That's why this cannot be solved without pressure. Pressure is needed on Russia. Stopping the killings is the first priority.

On the night of April 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. In Kyiv, a drone attack killed people, injured nearly 90 people, and set fires in several areas of the city. There is destruction in the region.