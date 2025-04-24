Kyiv teenagers wait for a miracle near the ruins of a house — photo
Kyiv teenagers wait for a miracle near the ruins of a house — photo

Source:  BBC

On April 24, Russia brutally bombed Kyiv with drones and missiles. The city is still clearing away the rubble. Teenagers in the Svyatoshynskyi district are waiting for the search and rescue operation to end because their friend lives in this house.

  • A group of teenagers in Kyiv's Svyatoshynskyi district are anxiously awaiting the conclusion of a search and rescue operation after their friend got trapped in a house damaged by Russian shelling.
  • Despite the destruction and chaos caused by the bombing, the loyal friends remain by the ruins, clinging to hope and believing in the possibility of a miracle.

“Our friend is there!” — teenagers wait near the ruins of a house destroyed by the Russia

It is known that these children have been friends since childhood.

The boys ran to the scene of the attack at 5 a.m. They said they wouldn't leave until their friend was found, the mother of one of the teenagers said.

They all lived nearby and studied at school No. 96, which is located nearby, at different times. The building of the educational institution was also damaged. The issue of how to transfer the children to other schools is currently being resolved.

Teenagers near a destroyed Russian house

The boy, for whom his friends are waiting, is known to have lived in an apartment with his parents and sister. His 14-year-old sister is currently in the hospital.

Kyiv resident Daryna Kolomiets wrote a post on social media about loyal friends who believe in miracles.

Dozens of schoolchildren under a house on Svyatoshyn. Their friend is a teenager, he hasn't been able to get in touch since last night. His girlfriend is here... They are waiting. Sometimes they cry, sometimes they break down and run around a long red-and-white ribbon, because they hear that a person has been pulled out from under the rubble. The first time - a dead person. The police ask for a photo - not him, thank God (although thank God, what a pity). The second time they pulled him out alive - not him either. The children are still sitting here.

Three teenagers keep their eyes on the rescuers clearing the rubble. Their 17-year-old friend is under the rubble.

