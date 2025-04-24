"Russia continues to kill Ukrainians". Zelenskyy addresses the world after massive Russian shelling

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's combined strike on Ukraine and appealed to the world for help.

Russia continues to kill people and avoid responsibility for it — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted that 44 days ago, Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire and strikes at the suggestion of the United States. However, all this time, Russia continues to kill Ukrainians and avoid tough pressure and responsibility for this.

It is very important that everyone in the world sees and understands what is really happening. Approximately 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. Almost 150 more strike drones. Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are underway, the rubble of buildings is being cleared. As of now, more than 80 people have been injured throughout Ukraine. Everyone is being provided with assistance. Unfortunately, 9 people died in Kyiv. My condolences to their families and friends. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy listened to the report of the military command and instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact partners regarding Ukraine's requests to strengthen air defense.

Today I will inform President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who chairs the G20, about the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The cessation of strikes is needed immediately and unconditionally. We also expect assistance in humanitarian matters — in the return of our captives and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. I am canceling part of the program of this visit and, after meeting with the President of South Africa, I will immediately return to Ukraine. Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the country's political and public leaders about the situation.