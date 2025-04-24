"Russia continues to kill Ukrainians". Zelenskyy addresses the world after massive Russian shelling

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's combined strike on Ukraine and appealed to the world for help.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy responds to Russia's strike on Ukraine and calls for world support to prevent further casualties and destruction.
- Zelenskyy urges partners to strengthen defense systems and intensify global diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis.
- Despite agreeing to a ceasefire 44 days ago, Russia persists in killing Ukrainians and avoiding accountability for its actions.
Russia continues to kill people and avoid responsibility for it — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy noted that 44 days ago, Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire and strikes at the suggestion of the United States. However, all this time, Russia continues to kill Ukrainians and avoid tough pressure and responsibility for this.
Zelenskyy listened to the report of the military command and instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact partners regarding Ukraine's requests to strengthen air defense.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the country's political and public leaders about the situation.
Zelenskyy also thanked "everyone in the world who supports Ukraine and our people."
