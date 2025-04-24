"Russia continues to kill Ukrainians". Zelenskyy addresses the world after massive Russian shelling
"Russia continues to kill Ukrainians". Zelenskyy addresses the world after massive Russian shelling

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's combined strike on Ukraine and appealed to the world for help.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy responds to Russia's strike on Ukraine and calls for world support to prevent further casualties and destruction.
  • Zelenskyy urges partners to strengthen defense systems and intensify global diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis.
  • Despite agreeing to a ceasefire 44 days ago, Russia persists in killing Ukrainians and avoiding accountability for its actions.

Russia continues to kill people and avoid responsibility for it — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted that 44 days ago, Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire and strikes at the suggestion of the United States. However, all this time, Russia continues to kill Ukrainians and avoid tough pressure and responsibility for this.

It is very important that everyone in the world sees and understands what is really happening. Approximately 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. Almost 150 more strike drones. Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are underway, the rubble of buildings is being cleared. As of now, more than 80 people have been injured throughout Ukraine. Everyone is being provided with assistance. Unfortunately, 9 people died in Kyiv. My condolences to their families and friends.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy listened to the report of the military command and instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact partners regarding Ukraine's requests to strengthen air defense.

Today I will inform President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who chairs the G20, about the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The cessation of strikes is needed immediately and unconditionally. We also expect assistance in humanitarian matters — in the return of our captives and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. I am canceling part of the program of this visit and, after meeting with the President of South Africa, I will immediately return to Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the country's political and public leaders about the situation.

Zelenskyy also thanked "everyone in the world who supports Ukraine and our people."

