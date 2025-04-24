Russia carried out missile and drone strikes on 8 regions of Ukraine at night — what are the consequences

On the night of April 24, the terrorist country Russia launched a large-scale attack on regions of Ukraine with missiles and drones. In addition to Kyiv, the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

Russia launched combined strikes on Ukraine: what are the consequences?

First, the Russian Armed Forces launched "Shaheeds", then "Calibers", ballistics. Later, there were missile launches from the Tu-95MS, after which there were 2 more waves of "Caliber" launches.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the regions of Ukraine:

In the Kyiv region, five-story buildings in the Buchansky district, a warehouse near Vyshhorod, and a fire near Brovary were damaged.

Rescuers' work in Kharkiv

Kharkiv. The city was attacked 24 times. 14 times by enemy UAVs, 10 times by missiles. Multi-story residential buildings, a city clinic, a school building, private yards, industrial enterprises, and a hotel complex were damaged. One person was hospitalized.

Zhytomyr. There was a series of explosions in the city and region. There are arrivals in the Ozerne area and neighboring territories. The enemy struck again at the State Emergency Service unit: a rescuer was injured. The region was attacked by both cruise missiles and "Shaheds".

Dnipropetrovsk region: the worst situation is in Pavlohrad. An industrial enterprise was under attack: no casualties were reported. They attacked with both ballistic and cruise missiles.

Khmelnytskyi: residential buildings and utility rooms were damaged, two people were injured.

Zaporizhzhia: an administrative building and windows in a nearby building were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Poltava region: in the Myrhorod district, a farm building and a car were damaged by rocket fragments.

Sumy region: UAVs attacked administrative and non-residential buildings in the region. There are casualties.

Railway infrastructure was also under fire: people were injured in Zhytomyr and Kyiv, and the railway's technical track and administrative building were damaged in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.