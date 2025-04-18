Russia's attack on Kharkiv — the number of casualties has increased sharply

At least 98 people, including six children, were injured in a missile attack on Kharkiv by the aggressor country Russia. One civilian was also reported dead.

Photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, at dawn, Russian troops attacked the city with three ballistic missiles.

17 people were hospitalized in city hospitals. Among those under medical supervision are a 4-year-old girl, a 1-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration

In addition, it was indicated that three victims are currently in critical condition, and the life of another person could not be saved.

20 apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district were hit by a new enemy attack. 25 cars were damaged.

"Never neglect your own safety and stay in safe places during air alerts," Sinegubov urged. Share

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the new hostile attack.

This is how Russia began this Good Friday — with ballistics, cruise missiles, "shaheeds" — mockery of our people and cities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He drew the world's attention to the fact that 6 children were injured as a result of Russia's actions.