Russia struck in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions — there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have attacked Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions. According to local authorities, two civilians were killed and eight others were injured in the new wave of terror.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions confirm civilian casualties, highlighting the severity of the situation.
  • The attacks in Kherson region have targeted housing and social infrastructure, resulting in casualties and destruction.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, on October 27, 3 settlements in the region came under enemy attacks.

According to him, doctors provided assistance to a 41-year-old man who was injured as a result of the shelling of Kupyansk.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian army actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

  • 1 UAV of the "Geran-2" type;

  • 1 fpv drone.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Armed Forces, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Russians killed one civilian resident of the region in Kostyantynivka. Another civilian was wounded.

Filashkin draws attention to the fact that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In addition, it is noted that in the Kherson region, Russian invaders struck at housing and social infrastructure.

More than two dozen settlements were under fire. Private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. One person was killed and six others were injured.

