Budanov announced a change in Ukraine's tactics in the war against Russia

Ukraine has changed its approach to warfare
Source:  online.ua

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that Ukraine is currently focused on two key areas within the strategy of deep strikes against Russia. First of all, it is about the regular destruction of the enemy's oil and defense industries.

  • Recent deep strikes by Ukrainian Defense Forces have resulted in significant impacts on Russian exports of hydrocarbons and petroleum products.
  • Kirill Budanov emphasizes the exclusion of Russia from the gasoline export sector by Ukraine, showcasing the effectiveness of the new tactics in the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine has changed its approach to warfare

Kirill Budanov told the newspaper Il Foglio about this.

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, it was ingenuity, innovation, and strategy that enabled Ukraine to hold the front line and deliver deep strikes against military and strategic targets in enemy territory.

A few days ago, the Defense Forces successfully struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant, which produces gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, and an oil refinery in Dagestan.

Kyrylo Budanov drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian deep strikes are really effective, as they give impressive results.

This is indicated by data on Russian exports of hydrocarbons and petroleum products.

The head of the GUR emphasizes that Ukraine has almost excluded Russia from the gasoline export sector.

As Kirill Budanov notes, Russian air defense assets are concentrated along the border, in the occupied Ukrainian territories, as well as for the defense of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"When you bypass the system deployed along our border, our drone flights over the Russian Federation are always problem-free," the Ukrainian intelligence chief explained.

