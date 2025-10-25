On October 25, it became known that units of the 82nd separate Bukovina airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Sukhetske. This village is located in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

What is known about the new successes of the DShV

Units of the 82nd separate Bukovyna airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, the official statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states. Share

As part of the operation to liberate the village, Ukrainian fighters engaged in fierce combat with Russian invaders numbering over 60 people.

Soldiers report enemy losses:

44 Russian soldiers were eliminated,

8 — wounded,

9 — surrendered.

Our paratroopers have once again proven: the Airborne Troops are steadfastness, strength and cold calculation in the hottest spots of the front. Every meter of liberated land is a step towards victory, a step backed by the courage and blood of the best sons of Ukraine. Glory to the Airborne Assault Troops! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! — the soldiers’ statement reads. Share

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on various sections of the front.