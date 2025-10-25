On October 25, it became known that units of the 82nd separate Bukovina airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Sukhetske. This village is located in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The ongoing clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders highlight the relentless efforts of Ukrainian forces in defending their land.
- The liberation of Sukhetske village marks another significant victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a step towards reclaiming Ukrainian territories.
What is known about the new successes of the DShV
As part of the operation to liberate the village, Ukrainian fighters engaged in fierce combat with Russian invaders numbering over 60 people.
Soldiers report enemy losses:
44 Russian soldiers were eliminated,
8 — wounded,
9 — surrendered.
What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on various sections of the front.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 101 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
