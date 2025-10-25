Ukrainian paratroopers liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Donetsk region — video
Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Donetsk region — video

What is known about the new successes of the DShV
On October 25, it became known that units of the 82nd separate Bukovina airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Sukhetske. This village is located in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

  • The ongoing clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders highlight the relentless efforts of Ukrainian forces in defending their land.
  • The liberation of Sukhetske village marks another significant victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a step towards reclaiming Ukrainian territories.

What is known about the new successes of the DShV

Units of the 82nd separate Bukovyna airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, the official statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

As part of the operation to liberate the village, Ukrainian fighters engaged in fierce combat with Russian invaders numbering over 60 people.

Soldiers report enemy losses:

  • 44 Russian soldiers were eliminated,

  • 8 — wounded,

  • 9 — surrendered.

Our paratroopers have once again proven: the Airborne Troops are steadfastness, strength and cold calculation in the hottest spots of the front. Every meter of liberated land is a step towards victory, a step backed by the courage and blood of the best sons of Ukraine. Glory to the Airborne Assault Troops! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! — the soldiers’ statement reads.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on various sections of the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 101 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

