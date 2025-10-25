Danish Prime Minister Reveals Putin's Strategy and Declares Its Failure

Danish leader Mette Frederiksen has warned the world that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's strategy is to wait for the West to tire and stop supporting Ukraine. She believes this approach is doomed to failure, as allies will never abandon Kyiv to its fate.
Frederiksen explained Putin's logic during the war
According to the Danish leader, the Russian dictator's latest call to US President Donald Trump indicates only one thing — he is truly afraid of a significant strengthening of Ukraine.
She also drew attention to the fact that it is the Russian dictator who does not want to end the war, although he has no chance of winning.
According to the Danish leader, against the backdrop of recent events, the "Coalition of the Willing" has agreed on a coordinated increase in pressure on the aggressor country.
Frederiksen also emphasized that significant steps on this path have already been taken this week.
What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union, aimed at the Russian energy sector and its "shadow fleet" of tankers.
Also playing an important role in this process are US and UK sanctions against the two largest Russian oil companies.
