Starmer promises to quickly transfer 5,000 air defense missiles to Ukraine
Starmer promises to quickly transfer 5,000 air defense missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive thousands of air defense missiles from Britain
British leader Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that his country will accelerate its program to produce more than 5,000 missiles. They will make it possible to significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defenses against the backdrop of winter.

Points of attention

  • Starmer praises US sanctions and calls on allies to follow suit, hoping for progress on Russia's sovereign assets to aid Ukraine's defense funding.
  • British commitment to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses underlines determination to protect civilians and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine to receive thousands of air defense missiles from Britain

The British leader announced his decision after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" in London.

Starmer stressed that Britain is determined to strengthen Ukraine's NPA to protect its civilians and energy infrastructure.

Today, I am announcing that we are accelerating our program to provide Ukraine with over 5,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

What is important to understand is that this program created hundreds of jobs in Belfast.

People are actively working on manufacturing an additional 140 missiles to support Ukraine amid increasing Russian terror.

According to Starmer, over the next two months, the "Coalition of the Determined" is ready to make important decisions to deter the aggressor country Russia.

First of all, it is about removing Russian oil and gas from the world market.

The British leader points out that US President Donald Trump's team has "acted decisively" with its sanctions and called on the country's other allies to follow suit.

In addition, Starmer cherishes hope for progress on Russia's sovereign assets and the unlocking of billions that will help fund Ukraine's defense.

