New Russian attack on Kyiv — one person killed, 10 injured
Ukraine
State Emergency Service
The Russian attack on Kyiv on October 25 — what is known
Читати українською

On the night of October 25, Russian invaders once again launched a ballistic attack on the capital of Ukraine. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv officially confirmed that as of 08:30, 10 civilian casualties were known. The KMVA reports at least one victim.

Points of attention

  • Large-scale fires have broken out in non-residential buildings across Desnyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.
  • Head of Kyiv City Military Administration confirms one person dead and expresses condolences to the victims' families.

The first explosions were heard in the capital at around 4:00 a.m. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that the city was under ballistic attack.

After that, calls for doctors began to be sent to the Dniprovsky and Desnyansky districts of the city — the teams left immediately.

Fires in Darnytskyi and Desnyanskyi districts. Previously, non-residential buildings and cars were burning. Currently, one person was injured in the Dniprovskyi district. Medics are providing assistance on site.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

After that, the number of casualties from the Russian attack began to grow rapidly.

Large-scale fires also broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnyansky and Darnytskyi districts.

According to Klitschko, as of 05:22, three victims were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities.

At 09:07, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that one person died as a result of the Russian attack that night.

"Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. According to information as of 09:00, 10 Kyiv residents were injured to varying degrees," he said.

