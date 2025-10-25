New Russian attack on Kyiv — one person killed, 10 injured

On the night of October 25, Russian invaders once again launched a ballistic attack on the capital of Ukraine. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv officially confirmed that as of 08:30, 10 civilian casualties were known. The KMVA reports at least one victim.
Points of attention
- Large-scale fires have broken out in non-residential buildings across Desnyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.
- Head of Kyiv City Military Administration confirms one person dead and expresses condolences to the victims' families.
The Russian attack on Kyiv on October 25 — what is known
The first explosions were heard in the capital at around 4:00 a.m. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that the city was under ballistic attack.
After that, calls for doctors began to be sent to the Dniprovsky and Desnyansky districts of the city — the teams left immediately.
After that, the number of casualties from the Russian attack began to grow rapidly.
Large-scale fires also broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnyansky and Darnytskyi districts.
According to Klitschko, as of 05:22, three victims were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities.
At 09:07, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that one person died as a result of the Russian attack that night.
