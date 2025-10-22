Malyuk showed off the new generation of Sea Baby drones — photos and video

On October 22, the Security Service of Ukraine introduced a new generation of unmanned maritime platforms “Sea Baby”. What is important to understand is that they have already been tested during successful missions in the Black Sea, for example, they were involved in the third defeat of the Crimean bridge, which took place on June 3, 2025.

Updated Sea Baby drones are already doing their job

The head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, it was Ukrainian drones that were able to change the balance of power on the Black Sea and prove their effectiveness.

The new generation of Sea Baby is even more effective. Therefore, the work to clear the Black Sea of the Russian fleet will continue. The enemy will feel the full power of our technological developments. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General

As reported by SBU Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevich ("Hunter"), during the last operation to destroy the Crimean Bridge, it was precisely "sea babies" that were used.

They delivered explosives to the right point. They blew up the supports of this illegal structure.

It is worth noting that the new modifications of the Sea Baby were created with funds raised by Ukrainians on the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

In addition, it is noted that the updated drones are capable of covering a distance of over 1,500 km, carrying up to 2,000 kg of cargo, and also have reinforced engines and a modern navigation system.

The SBU development team demonstrated two drones with different weapons. The first is equipped with a gyro-stabilized machine gun mount that has an auto-capture and target recognition system. The second carries heavy weapons: a 10-round Grad multiple launch rocket system. Share

What is important to understand is that it is the SBU that is the ideologist of a new type of naval warfare.

It implements one of the key tasks of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy — to neutralize the Russian Black Sea Navy.