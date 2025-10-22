Malyuk showed off the new generation of Sea Baby drones — photos and video

On October 22, the Security Service of Ukraine introduced a new generation of unmanned maritime platforms “Sea Baby”. What is important to understand is that they have already been tested during successful missions in the Black Sea, for example, they were involved in the third defeat of the Crimean bridge, which took place on June 3, 2025.
Points of attention
- The Sea Baby drones were used in destroying the Crimean Bridge, delivering explosives to critical points and playing a significant role in changing the dynamics of the conflict.
- Funds raised on the UNITED24 fundraising platform were used to create the new modifications of Sea Baby drones, showcasing a collective effort towards enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Updated Sea Baby drones are already doing their job
The head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, it was Ukrainian drones that were able to change the balance of power on the Black Sea and prove their effectiveness.
As reported by SBU Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevich ("Hunter"), during the last operation to destroy the Crimean Bridge, it was precisely "sea babies" that were used.
They delivered explosives to the right point. They blew up the supports of this illegal structure.
It is worth noting that the new modifications of the Sea Baby were created with funds raised by Ukrainians on the UNITED24 fundraising platform.
In addition, it is noted that the updated drones are capable of covering a distance of over 1,500 km, carrying up to 2,000 kg of cargo, and also have reinforced engines and a modern navigation system.
What is important to understand is that it is the SBU that is the ideologist of a new type of naval warfare.
It implements one of the key tasks of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy — to neutralize the Russian Black Sea Navy.
More on the topic
