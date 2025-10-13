SSU and SOF drones hit oil terminal and 2 electrical substations in Crimea — sources

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the UAV attacked the oil terminal in Feodosia and the Kafa and Simferopol substations. ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the SBU.

Night "bavovna" in Crimea: oil terminal and 2 substations hit

Drones of the Central Military District "A" of the Security Service of the Ukrainian SBU and the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SBU struck targets working for the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine this night.

In particular, a marine oil terminal in Feodosia was hit — at least five tanks caught fire. A large-scale fire is being recorded on the territory of the oil depot. Share

The Kafa substation (220 kV) — part of the Russia-Crimea energy bridge — and the Simferopol substation, where explosions occurred, were also damaged.