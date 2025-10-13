SSU and SOF drones hit oil terminal and 2 electrical substations in Crimea — sources
SSU and SOF drones hit oil terminal and 2 electrical substations in Crimea — sources

Source:  online.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the UAV attacked the oil terminal in Feodosia and the Kafa and Simferopol substations. ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the SBU.

Points of attention

  • Security Service of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces targeted the Feodosia oil terminal and key electrical substations in Crimea.
  • The attack resulted in five tanks catching fire at the oil terminal and damage to critical infrastructure, causing voltage drops at the substations.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with strategic locations being targeted.

Drones of the Central Military District "A" of the Security Service of the Ukrainian SBU and the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SBU struck targets working for the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine this night.

In particular, a marine oil terminal in Feodosia was hit — at least five tanks caught fire. A large-scale fire is being recorded on the territory of the oil depot.

The Kafa substation (220 kV) — part of the Russia-Crimea energy bridge — and the Simferopol substation, where explosions occurred, were also damaged.

At the “Café,” power transformers, a closed switchgear, a control room, and a room with protective automation were damaged. Voltage drops began.

