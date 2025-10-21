Ukraine has gained a new trump card in the war against Russia — the enemy is panicking

The drone war between Ukraine and Russia is reaching a new level, as Ukrainian soldiers have begun using decoy drones to further exhaust Russian air defenses and hit important targets in enemy territory. The Kremlin doesn't yet know how to combat this, which gives Kyiv a significant advantage.

Decoy drones — why they are so important

No one will be surprised by Russian decoy drones like the Gerber, because the aggressor country has been using them for a long time.

However, for Ukraine this is a new stage in carrying out attacks, and so far it is quite successful.

According to open data, they intend to produce 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

What is important to understand is that they will be supplemented with an unknown number of baits.

Kremlin warlords do not hide their concern and panic — they were the first to publish a photo of a Ukrainian decoy drone online.

It was reportedly used in an attack on an oil facility in temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia. It is impossible to tell the size from the photo, but the authors suggested that the decoy drone is probably smaller than the attack drones, but has an internal radar reflector. Share

Photo: screenshot

Last year, it became known that the Ukrainian company Slobidka Aerocompany had created an inexpensive decoy with a body made of plastic pipes and a wooden frame, wrapped in metal foil to increase its radar visibility.

It is currently unknown whether this is her in the photos published by the Kremlin's military brass.