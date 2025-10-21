Ukraine has gained a new trump card in the war against Russia — the enemy is panicking
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has gained a new trump card in the war against Russia — the enemy is panicking

Decoy drones - why they are so important
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

The drone war between Ukraine and Russia is reaching a new level, as Ukrainian soldiers have begun using decoy drones to further exhaust Russian air defenses and hit important targets in enemy territory. The Kremlin doesn't yet know how to combat this, which gives Kyiv a significant advantage.

Points of attention

  • Russian military brass have expressed concern over the use of decoy drones, highlighting the impact of this new tactic in the ongoing conflict.
  • The innovative design of Ukrainian decoy drones, such as using plastic pipes and metal foil for radar visibility, demonstrates the country's strategic approach in the drone warfare.

Decoy drones — why they are so important

No one will be surprised by Russian decoy drones like the Gerber, because the aggressor country has been using them for a long time.

However, for Ukraine this is a new stage in carrying out attacks, and so far it is quite successful.

According to open data, they intend to produce 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

What is important to understand is that they will be supplemented with an unknown number of baits.

Kremlin warlords do not hide their concern and panic — they were the first to publish a photo of a Ukrainian decoy drone online.

It was reportedly used in an attack on an oil facility in temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia. It is impossible to tell the size from the photo, but the authors suggested that the decoy drone is probably smaller than the attack drones, but has an internal radar reflector.

Photo: screenshot

Last year, it became known that the Ukrainian company Slobidka Aerocompany had created an inexpensive decoy with a body made of plastic pipes and a wooden frame, wrapped in metal foil to increase its radar visibility.

It is currently unknown whether this is her in the photos published by the Kremlin's military brass.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named the only way to bring Putin to the negotiating table
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
“Tomahawks” can really influence Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium no longer blocks large-scale "reparations loan" for Ukraine
EU close to agreeing on "reparations loan"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Rada supported the allocation of another 325 billion for Ukraine's defense
What is known about the Council's decision?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?