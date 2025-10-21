Belgium no longer blocks large-scale "reparations loan" for Ukraine

As Politico has learned, Belgium has finally agreed not to block the European Union's initiative for a "reparations loan" to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. This de facto means that official Brussels will be able to move on to real action within the framework of its implementation.

EU close to agreeing on "reparations loan"

According to anonymous sources, official Brussels is currently planning to contact the European Commission and call for it to develop an appropriate proposal that will serve as the basis for a future decision.

The Politico editorial team has received a draft of the final communiqué of the European Council meeting, which is scheduled to take place on October 24.

What is important to understand is that the aforementioned document was informally agreed upon by EU ambassadors during the preparation stage of the meeting.

The text calls on the European Commission to submit a proposal for a reparation loan, which would be "backed by appropriate European solidarity and risk-sharing."

One of the insiders pointed out that this is de facto a political "green light" for the European Commission.

According to the latter, she is able to create a legally reliable plan for implementing the idea with a "reparation loan."