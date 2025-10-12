The European Union is introducing a new entry system

The State Border Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on October 12, a new digital entry and exit system (Entry/Exit System, EES) was launched at the external borders of the European Union and the Schengen Area.
- The system is expected to simplify and accelerate the border crossing process for subsequent entries, automatically recording the date, time, and place of entry/exit to streamline border control operations.
- The phased implementation of the EES by EU member states over a six-month transition period is geared towards speeding up border control, enhancing security measures, combating illegal migration, and effectively monitoring the duration of citizens' stays in EU countries.
New EU entry system — what's important to know
As noted by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the functioning of the EES system applies to all citizens of third countries, including Ukraine, who cross the external borders of the Schengen area.
What is important to understand is that this is a short-term stay (up to 90 days within a 180-day period).
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that upon first entry into the Schengen area, after the launch of the EES, a person will undergo extended registration. This involves the collection of biometric data: a facial image and four fingerprints.
It is worth noting that during subsequent border crossings, the process will be simplified and accelerated.
The main goal of the EES system is to speed up border control, increase the level of security, accurately record the duration of citizens' stay in EU countries, combat illegal migration, etc.
