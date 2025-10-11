Orban cynically collects signatures in Hungary "against EU military plans"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced a campaign to collect signatures in the country against the defense plan being discussed by leaders of European Union member states.

Orban launches petition in Hungary "against EU military plans"

Orban wrote about this on his Facebook.

A hot autumn awaits us. Europe is rapidly approaching war. A few weeks ago, Brussels' war plan was presented in Copenhagen: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia will be exhausted. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He said that at the EU summit in the Danish capital in early October, he made it clear that "we did not ask for this." After that, he said, a campaign was allegedly launched against Hungary, including accusations of espionage, fake news scandals, and legal manipulation.

We cannot just sit back! We must demonstrate once again that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why today we are starting to collect signatures against Brussels' war plans. We will be there in every city and every village, because now we need all peace-loving Hungarians.

He later posted several photos from the Pesterzébet farmers' market, in one of which he is signing a petition "against EU military plans."

Orban at the farmers' fair

On October 10, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made another anti-Ukrainian statement. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence is allegedly spying on Hungarians and has infiltrated the opposition party "Tisa", which he called "pro-Ukrainian."