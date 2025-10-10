"They infiltrated." Orban scares Hungarians with Ukrainian intelligence
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban cynically accused Ukrainian intelligence of "infiltrating" Hungarians' smartphones through the opposition Tisza party.

  • The fabricated accusations highlight the ongoing political tensions between Hungary and Ukraine, with Orban's rhetoric potentially escalating the situation further.
  • The controversy underscores the importance of verifying information before making inflammatory statements, as false accusations can have serious diplomatic repercussions.

Orban spreads lies again

Putin's henchman began to invent that Ukrainian intelligence "is not just monitoring Hungary, but has infiltrated the country through the pro-Ukrainian, as he believes, Tisza party."

They have infiltrated public life and politics, providing technological assistance to their allies to help them gain power here. We used to say, "The Russians are already in the pantry," now we must say, "The Ukrainians are already in your smartphone." We will not allow this!

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

It is quite possible that the false accusations of the pro-Russian politician were related to the report by the Hungarian publication Index that the Ukrainian company PettersonApps could be working on developing an application for the opposition party "Tisa".

The article claimed that someone had leaked the data of 18,000 users of the app.

The press service of the "Tisa" party officially confirmed that the application was developed by Hungarian specialists.

A little later, the political force added: although the aforementioned database contains information related to their community, they do not know the source of this data.

Orban continues to lie to Zelensky

