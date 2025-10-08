The EU has agreed on a new trade agreement with Ukraine
The EU has agreed on a new trade agreement with Ukraine

What did Ukraine and the EU agree on?
Читати українською

As journalists managed to find out, ambassadors of the European Union member states have approved a new version of the text of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) agreement between the EU and Ukraine. It is important to understand that its main goal is to replace the "trade visa-free regime", which expired in June 2025.

  • After the EU Council's approval, the agreement will progress to the EU-Ukraine Association Committee for trade configuration approval, followed by Ukraine's endorsement before new trade rules come into effect.
  • The agreement signals a pivotal moment in enhancing economic ties between Ukraine and the EU, offering new opportunities and challenges for both parties.

According to media reports, the process of final approval of the agreement should take place on October 13.

"Coreper (the EU Permanent Representatives Committee — ed.) approved this decision today, and I can confirm that the act will be adopted on Monday by the EU Council on Justice and Home Affairs," one of the anonymous sources told reporters.

According to an insider, after official approval by Brussels, the agreement on a deep and comprehensive free trade area with Ukraine will move to another stage.

It must be approved within the EU-Ukraine Association Committee in trade configuration, established under the Association Agreement (between Ukraine and the EU. — ed.), after Ukraine also approves its position.

Anonymous sources assure that after all the aforementioned procedures, new trade rules between Ukraine and the EU will come into force.

