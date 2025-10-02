Orban cynically accused the European Union of wanting war because of aid to Ukraine

According to Orban, the summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen allegedly proves that the threat of war will be discussed in the coming months.
- Viktor Orban accuses the European Union of wanting war through financial aid to Ukraine, sparking outrage and scandalous discussions.
- Orban refutes proposals for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, calling them provocative and openly pro-war.
Orban again accuses the EU of militarization
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen could increase the threat of a new war.
Orban noted that EU leaders are discussing financial aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's accelerated entry into the bloc through "all kinds of legal tricks." These are, he said, openly pro-war proposals.
Brussels has chosen a strategy of wearing Russia down through endless war. This means pouring billions into Ukraine, sacrificing Europe’s economy, and sending hundreds of thousands to die at the front.— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 2, 2025
❌ Hungary rejects this. Europe must negotiate for peace, not pursue endless… pic.twitter.com/iA5LmpuDLI
Orban added that the summit allegedly proves that "the coming months will be about the threat of war." He called on Hungarians and allies to support his position.
