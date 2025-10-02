Orban cynically accused the European Union of wanting war because of aid to Ukraine
Orban Victor
Orban
According to Orban, the summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen allegedly proves that the threat of war will be discussed in the coming months.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban accuses the European Union of wanting war through financial aid to Ukraine, sparking outrage and scandalous discussions.
  • Orban refutes proposals for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, calling them provocative and openly pro-war.

Orban again accuses the EU of militarization

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the summit of European Union leaders in Copenhagen could increase the threat of a new war.

Orban noted that EU leaders are discussing financial aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's accelerated entry into the bloc through "all kinds of legal tricks." These are, he said, openly pro-war proposals.

They (EU leaders - ed.) want to finance the supply of weapons. All these proposals clearly show that Brussels wants war.

Orban added that the summit allegedly proves that "the coming months will be about the threat of war." He called on Hungarians and allies to support his position.

