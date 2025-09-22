Thousands rally in Budapest against Orban's "hate campaign"

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on September 21 to protest the policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the "hate campaign" he has unleashed.
Points of attention
- Protesters in Budapest rally against Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his 'hate campaign' that uses taxpayer money to mislead voters and incite hatred.
- Organizers call for a referendum on banning government advertising that could incite hatred and mislead the public, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.
- Critics argue that Orban's information campaigns target political opponents and serve to reinforce his rhetoric, while the government defends them as necessary to raise public awareness.
Hungarians protested against Orban's policies
According to organizers, Sunday's rally gathered about 50,000 people in Heroes' Square in Budapest. Authorities have not yet provided an estimate of the number of participants.
A hot air balloon in the shape of a zebra floated above the crowd, becoming a symbol of the ruling elite's luxurious lifestyle after the striped animals were photographed near Orban's family's country estate.
Protesters accused Orban of spending taxpayers' money on campaigns aimed at misleading voters and inciting hatred, trying to gain political advantage from it.
However, the government insists that its “information campaigns” are based on facts and necessary to raise public awareness of important issues.
The protest organizer, Loupe, an independent theater company known for producing plays that explore social issues, is calling for a referendum on banning government advertising that "may mislead, distract, incite or provoke hatred."
