Thousands rally in Budapest against Orban's "hate campaign"
Source:  AFP

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on September 21 to protest the policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the "hate campaign" he has unleashed.

Hungarians protested against Orban's policies

According to organizers, Sunday's rally gathered about 50,000 people in Heroes' Square in Budapest. Authorities have not yet provided an estimate of the number of participants.

A hot air balloon in the shape of a zebra floated above the crowd, becoming a symbol of the ruling elite's luxurious lifestyle after the striped animals were photographed near Orban's family's country estate.

Protesters accused Orban of spending taxpayers' money on campaigns aimed at misleading voters and inciting hatred, trying to gain political advantage from it.

Since returning to power in 2010, Orban has waged a massive information campaign, costing millions of euros in taxpayer money. Critics say the attacks are often directed at political opponents and reinforce Orban's rhetoric, such as protests against Ukraine's bid to join the EU.

However, the government insists that its “information campaigns” are based on facts and necessary to raise public awareness of important issues.

The protest organizer, Loupe, an independent theater company known for producing plays that explore social issues, is calling for a referendum on banning government advertising that "may mislead, distract, incite or provoke hatred."

