The European Union is preparing a secret plan to weaken Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

The European Union is preparing a secret plan to weaken Russia

Pressure on Russia must be increased
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to Politico, official Brussels is proposing to expand the powers of EU countries to inspect vessels of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which the Kremlin uses to transport oil to circumvent the price ceiling.

Points of attention

  • Journalists discovered the proposal from the European External Action Service, signaling the EU's intent to address the 'shadow fleet' issue.
  • If successful, the EU will seek Council approval to start negotiations for bilateral agreements with specific flag states, further reinforcing the measures against the 'shadow fleet.'

Pressure on Russia must be increased

As journalists managed to find out, the European External Action Service was the first to make such a proposal.

First of all, it is about providing the bloc's members with an additional tool to increase the effectiveness of law enforcement measures, including creating grounds for inspecting "shadow fleet" vessels.

The Europeans intend to conclude bilateral agreements between flag states (i.e. the states under whose flag the vessels sail — ed.) and the EU on pre-authorized inspections.

He plans to finally form this document in the form of a declaration in the next few weeks.

If everything goes well, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, "will appeal to the Council (EU — ed.) to start negotiations on concluding bilateral agreements with certain flag states."

The issue of "shadow fleet" vessels has significant implications for the European Union, as they not only contribute to strengthening Russia's military economy, but also pose a threat to the environment and shipping safety.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The world misunderstood Trump's decision on Tomahawk
Trump may still hand over Tomahawk to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He will lose." American colonel assessed Putin's actions
Putin is trying to delay his defeat
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck several Russian factories at once — what are the consequences?
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers organized a new “bavovna” for the Russians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?