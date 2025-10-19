The European Union is preparing a secret plan to weaken Russia

According to Politico, official Brussels is proposing to expand the powers of EU countries to inspect vessels of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which the Kremlin uses to transport oil to circumvent the price ceiling.

Pressure on Russia must be increased

As journalists managed to find out, the European External Action Service was the first to make such a proposal.

First of all, it is about providing the bloc's members with an additional tool to increase the effectiveness of law enforcement measures, including creating grounds for inspecting "shadow fleet" vessels.

The Europeans intend to conclude bilateral agreements between flag states (i.e. the states under whose flag the vessels sail — ed.) and the EU on pre-authorized inspections.

He plans to finally form this document in the form of a declaration in the next few weeks.

If everything goes well, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, "will appeal to the Council (EU — ed.) to start negotiations on concluding bilateral agreements with certain flag states."