Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has learned to skillfully manipulate American leader Donald Trump. In particular, he was able to persuade the US president not to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, but this does not eliminate the possibility that he will lose the war.

Putin is trying to delay his defeat

Retired US Army Colonel and former Deputy Director of NATO's Defense Investment Division, Richard Williams, expressed his vision of the current situation.

He acknowledges the fact that the Russian dictator has considerable influence over the American president.

Vladimir Putin considers himself — and some evidence has recently emerged — an expert in how to convince Trump to give him more time to fight a war he is losing, Williams explains. Share

The colonel noted that Zelensky's offer to receive Tomahawk missiles in exchange for shared access to unique Ukrainian drone technologies was an "extremely attractive deal."

He also reminded that Trump spends nothing on aid to Ukraine, but only sells weapons to Europe, which are later received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.