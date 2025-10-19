"He will lose." American colonel assessed Putin's actions
Category
Politics
Publication date

"He will lose." American colonel assessed Putin's actions

Putin is trying to delay his defeat
Читати українською
Source:  Kyiv Post

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has learned to skillfully manipulate American leader Donald Trump. In particular, he was able to persuade the US president not to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, but this does not eliminate the possibility that he will lose the war.

Points of attention

  • The assessment indicates that while Putin is skillful in persuading Trump, the outcome of the war remains uncertain despite his efforts to delay defeat.
  • The dynamics between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine's strategic offers set a complex geopolitical scene with potential implications for the ongoing conflict.

Putin is trying to delay his defeat

Retired US Army Colonel and former Deputy Director of NATO's Defense Investment Division, Richard Williams, expressed his vision of the current situation.

He acknowledges the fact that the Russian dictator has considerable influence over the American president.

Vladimir Putin considers himself — and some evidence has recently emerged — an expert in how to convince Trump to give him more time to fight a war he is losing, Williams explains.

The colonel noted that Zelensky's offer to receive Tomahawk missiles in exchange for shared access to unique Ukrainian drone technologies was an "extremely attractive deal."

He also reminded that Trump spends nothing on aid to Ukraine, but only sells weapons to Europe, which are later received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Putin could have offered Trump a "favor" in exchange for his refusal to provide Ukraine with missiles, such as "support at the UN for Trump's idea of building a resort on the beaches of Gaza."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a scandal." A loud conflict broke out between Poland and Hungary
What is known about the conflict between Poland and Hungary?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ready for a deal." Khodorkovsky warned about Putin's plan
What is Putin seeking?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We have a crazy neighbor." Baltic states prepare for Russian invasion
The Baltics are preparing for different scenarios

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?