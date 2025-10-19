Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has learned to skillfully manipulate American leader Donald Trump. In particular, he was able to persuade the US president not to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, but this does not eliminate the possibility that he will lose the war.
Points of attention
- The assessment indicates that while Putin is skillful in persuading Trump, the outcome of the war remains uncertain despite his efforts to delay defeat.
- The dynamics between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine's strategic offers set a complex geopolitical scene with potential implications for the ongoing conflict.
Putin is trying to delay his defeat
Retired US Army Colonel and former Deputy Director of NATO's Defense Investment Division, Richard Williams, expressed his vision of the current situation.
He acknowledges the fact that the Russian dictator has considerable influence over the American president.
The colonel noted that Zelensky's offer to receive Tomahawk missiles in exchange for shared access to unique Ukrainian drone technologies was an "extremely attractive deal."
He also reminded that Trump spends nothing on aid to Ukraine, but only sells weapons to Europe, which are later received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
