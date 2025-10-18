"This is a scandal." A loud conflict broke out between Poland and Hungary
"This is a scandal." A loud conflict broke out between Poland and Hungary

What is known about the conflict between Poland and Hungary?
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is furious that Polish authorities are refusing to extradite to Germany a Ukrainian suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to these accusations.

Points of attention

  • The District Court in Warsaw's refusal to extradite the suspect has deepened the diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
  • The conflict highlights differing perspectives on security, sovereignty, and the interpretation of European rule of law.

What is known about the conflict between Poland and Hungary?

The Hungarian Foreign Minister is dissatisfied with the statements of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that the Polish court "did the right thing" by refusing to extradite a Ukrainian.

"This is a scandal: from Poland's point of view, if you don't like some infrastructure in Europe, you can blow it up. They have thus given advance permission" for terrorist attacks in Europe," the Hungarian diplomat said.

He also began to lie that Warsaw not only freed, but also glorified a “terrorist.”

"This is what the European rule of law has come to," Orban's henchman is indignant.

Against the backdrop of such loud statements, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, decided to put his colleague in his place:

"No, Peter. When a foreign aggressor bombs your country, you can legitimately strike back to undermine the aggressor's ability to finance the war. It's called self-defense," the Polish diplomat emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, on October 17, the District Court in Warsaw did not agree to extradite Volodymyr Zh., a suspect in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, to the German side and canceled his temporary arrest.

