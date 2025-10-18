Ukraine must develop its own grand strategy — Budanov
Ukraine
Ukraine must develop its own grand strategy — Budanov

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Budanov revealed his vision
Читати українською

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine must develop its own grand strategy and determine its place and role in the new world. He stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

  • The discussion at the Kyiv International Economic Forum highlighted the importance of Ukraine's grand strategy for moving confidently towards its goals.
  • Kirill Budanov underlines the need for Ukrainian society to understand and prepare for the uncertainties ahead to ensure the country's security and development.

The head of the GUR voiced his thoughts as part of a discussion about the future of Ukraine and its place in the modern global arena.

According to Kirill Budanov, the main components of our country's security are:

  • transition from a resource-based to a high value-added economy,

  • development of high-tech military-industrial complex,

  • formation of a clear grand strategy for our state.

Ukraine's grand strategy is necessary for us to finally determine our place and role in the new world and confidently move towards this goal. I am also convinced that we as a society must realize that the coming years will not be "cloudless."

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of GUR MOU

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, this does not mean that Ukraine will be at war constantly.

However, there must be a permanent readiness to repel the enemy at any moment.

"I thank the organizers of the Kyiv International Economic Forum for the invitation and Ms. Natalia Moseychuk for the professional and interesting conversation," added Budanov.

Economics
