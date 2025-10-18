Ukraine must develop its own grand strategy — Budanov

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine must develop its own grand strategy and determine its place and role in the new world. He stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum.
Points of attention
- The discussion at the Kyiv International Economic Forum highlighted the importance of Ukraine's grand strategy for moving confidently towards its goals.
- Kirill Budanov underlines the need for Ukrainian society to understand and prepare for the uncertainties ahead to ensure the country's security and development.
Budanov revealed his vision
The head of the GUR voiced his thoughts as part of a discussion about the future of Ukraine and its place in the modern global arena.
According to Kirill Budanov, the main components of our country's security are:
transition from a resource-based to a high value-added economy,
development of high-tech military-industrial complex,
formation of a clear grand strategy for our state.
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, this does not mean that Ukraine will be at war constantly.
However, there must be a permanent readiness to repel the enemy at any moment.
