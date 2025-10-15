DIU cyberattack caused multimillion-dollar losses to Russian provider — sources
DIU cyberattack caused multimillion-dollar losses to Russian provider — sources

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

One of the largest Siberian Internet providers, Orion Telecom, was immediately impoverished by 66 million rubles as a result of a special operation by the Cyber Corps of the Ministry of Defense's GUR. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the GUR.

Points of attention

  • The DIU cyberattack orchestrated by the Ministry of Defense's Cyber Corps led to a devastating financial loss of 66 million rubles for Orion Telecom, a major Siberian Internet provider.
  • Personal data of users was compromised during the attack, prompting the provider to seek legal action and potentially face fines for the data leak.
  • The cyber operation on Russia Day paralyzed Orion Telecom's network, affecting critical services in regions like Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan, highlighting the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyber threats.

DIU cyberattack devastated the accounts of Russian Orion Telecom

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, this became known from a statement to the Russian police filed by the provider following a cyberattack.

According to intelligence information, the attacked provider itself admitted its own losses of 66 million rubles, as well as the fact that personal data of users was leaked as a result of the GUR operation.

In this regard, Orion Telecom asks the Russian police to open appropriate criminal proceedings.

In addition, according to Russian laws, the provider will also likely have to pay a fine for the data leak — up to 15 million rubles.

As the intelligence service recalled, GUR cyber specialists attacked the Orion Telecom infrastructure back in the summer on Russia Day. That day, the provider's work was paralyzed.

In particular, a closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication. "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there. That same morning, local public forums in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan were filled with complaints from disgruntled Russians who reported the lack of Internet and television.

Ukrainian intelligence notes that the provider's networks were actively used by Russian security forces to carry out aggression against Ukraine.

