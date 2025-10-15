One of the largest Siberian Internet providers, Orion Telecom, was immediately impoverished by 66 million rubles as a result of a special operation by the Cyber Corps of the Ministry of Defense's GUR. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the GUR.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, this became known from a statement to the Russian police filed by the provider following a cyberattack.

According to intelligence information, the attacked provider itself admitted its own losses of 66 million rubles, as well as the fact that personal data of users was leaked as a result of the GUR operation.

In this regard, Orion Telecom asks the Russian police to open appropriate criminal proceedings.

In addition, according to Russian laws, the provider will also likely have to pay a fine for the data leak — up to 15 million rubles. Share

As the intelligence service recalled, GUR cyber specialists attacked the Orion Telecom infrastructure back in the summer on Russia Day. That day, the provider's work was paralyzed.

In particular, a closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication. "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there. That same morning, local public forums in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan were filled with complaints from disgruntled Russians who reported the lack of Internet and television.

Ukrainian intelligence notes that the provider's networks were actively used by Russian security forces to carry out aggression against Ukraine.