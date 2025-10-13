Working for war against Ukraine. The DIU updated the list of Russian defense plants
Working for war against Ukraine. The DIU updated the list of Russian defense plants

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
a plant
More than half of the enterprises of the Russian defense holding company Technodynamika, which is managed by the state corporation Rostec, still remain outside the sanctions of Western countries. This is 86 out of 145 companies that have not yet been subject to restrictions.

Points of attention

  • More than half of the enterprises under the Russian defense holding company Technodynamika are not subjected to Western sanctions, including key players in the production of artillery, ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
  • The updated database published on the War&Sanctions portal by the GUR provides crucial information for Ukraine's international partners to align their sanctions decisions, aiming to restrict Russia's defense production capabilities.

The DIU named Russian military plants without Western sanctions

The updated database was published on the War&Sanctions portal.

As noted in the GUR, the Technodynamika holding plays a key role in the production of barrel and rocket artillery, ammunition, gunpowder and explosives for military purposes.

The holding's enterprises are also engaged in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, launchers for long-range cruise missiles, armor plates, personal protective equipment, and the development of simulators for military aviation, parachute systems, and aircraft engines.

In addition, they carry out repairs and extend the service life of Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Despite the holding's strategic importance for the Russian military-industrial complex, 86 of the 145 enterprises remain outside the sanctions of the sanctions coalition countries. Among them are manufacturers of key components for missile systems and armored vehicles.

In particular, this list includes:

  • JSC “Federal Center for Dual Technologies 'Soyuz'” and JSC “Morozov Plant” — developers of engines and solid fuel for the Topol-M, Yars, and Iskander complexes;

  • JSC “Leningrad Mechanical Plant named after Karl Liebknecht” — manufacturer of armor-piercing and subcaliber shells for smoothbore guns, in particular for the Armata platform;

  • JSC “Ufa Aggregate Production Association” — supplier of components for the Kh-101 and Kh-59M2 / Kh-59M2A missiles;

  • JSC “B. L. Vannikov Machine-Building Plant 'Stamp'” is a manufacturer of main parts for the Grad and Tornado-G MLRS rockets, aircraft bomb bodies, and the only manufacturer in the Russian Federation of cartridge belt links for artillery shots of 23 mm, 30 mm, and 40 mm calibers.

The GUR emphasized that the disclosure of such information should help Ukraine's international partners synchronize sanctions decisions and close the gaps that Russia still uses to support its defense production.

