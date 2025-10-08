Two war criminals from the "Izolyatsia" torture chamber have been suspected — DIU

Two terrorists from occupied Donetsk, who serve the aggressor state of Russia in the so-called "DNR MDB", broke into the apartment of a local resident - a mother of two children - and searched it, imprisoning her in the "Isolation" torture chamber-concentration camp, where they were brutally abused for over a month.
Points of attention
- Two terrorists from occupied Donetsk received suspicions from the GUR for the brutal robbery and torture of a civilian woman.
- War criminals illegally imprisoned a woman in the “Isolation” torture chamber and forced her to make false confessions under the threat of enslaving children.
- The National Police of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office are investigating the crimes committed and identifying the individuals involved in these crimes.
Two executioners from “Izolyatsia” in Donetsk have been suspected
The identities of the perpetrators and the circumstances of the crimes committed against the woman in 2021–2022 were established by the National Police of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine with the assistance of the State Crime Prevention Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
The executioners were informed of suspicion of cruel treatment of the civilian population, committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.