Two war criminals from the "Izolyatsia" torture chamber have been suspected — DIU

Two terrorists from occupied Donetsk, who serve the aggressor state of Russia in the so-called "DNR MDB", broke into the apartment of a local resident - a mother of two children - and searched it, imprisoning her in the "Isolation" torture chamber-concentration camp, where they were brutally abused for over a month.

Two executioners from “Izolyatsia” in Donetsk have been suspected

The identities of the perpetrators and the circumstances of the crimes committed against the woman in 2021–2022 were established by the National Police of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine with the assistance of the State Crime Prevention Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Two war criminals — Viktor Serhiyovych Denysenko (born May 11, 1994), registered in the city of Makiivka, Donetsk region, and Oleksandr Eduardovich Belikov (born September 29, 1990) — who brutally tortured a civilian resident of Donetsk, committed sexual violence against her, threatened to enslave children in a boarding school, and under pressure and torture forced her to confess to something she did not do, hold the positions of collaborators of the so-called "head of the counter-terrorism department" and "investigator" of the "DPR MDB."

The executioners were informed of suspicion of cruel treatment of the civilian population, committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.