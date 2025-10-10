Watch: the DIU showed the results of the "hunt" of air bombers on the positions of the Russian army

The Main Intelligence Directorate presented the results of the combat work of the Artan special forces unit, when fighters used the Baba Yaga (Nemesis) “heavy drone” to destroy Russian positions on the front.

“Artan” destroys Russian occupiers with “Baba Yaga” — video

They call them "baba yaga" because they are afraid of the pig's squeak. And for us, these are our little birds that bring fire and just retribution to the occupiers.

Operators of Artan heavy drones go hunting every night and destroy the enemy, who are trying to accumulate in various buildings, and bomb dugouts and trenches.

The video shows the results of the air bombers' work in the Artan area of responsibility. The hunt continues without interruption. Share