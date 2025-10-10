Watch: the DIU showed the results of the "hunt" of air bombers on the positions of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the DIU showed the results of the "hunt" of air bombers on the positions of the Russian army

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
“Baba Yaga”
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate presented the results of the combat work of the Artan special forces unit, when fighters used the Baba Yaga (Nemesis) “heavy drone” to destroy Russian positions on the front.

Points of attention

  • The Artan special forces unit employs heavy drones to destroy Russian positions on the front line effectively.
  • Operators go hunting every night with 'Baba Yaga' heavy drones, targeting enemy dugouts and trenches.
  • The relentless drone hunt demonstrates the high efficiency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special forces.

“Artan” destroys Russian occupiers with “Baba Yaga” — video

They call them "baba yaga" because they are afraid of the pig's squeak. And for us, these are our little birds that bring fire and just retribution to the occupiers.

Operators of Artan heavy drones go hunting every night and destroy the enemy, who are trying to accumulate in various buildings, and bomb dugouts and trenches.

The video shows the results of the air bombers' work in the Artan area of responsibility. The hunt continues without interruption.

Special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Artan". We know. We find. We destroy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Artan" successfully destroys influential Russian military
Artan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The special unit of the DIU "Artan" showed footage of the battles near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region — a video
The special unit of the DIU "Artan" showed footage of the battles near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region — a video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?