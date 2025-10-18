More than 25,000 soldiers fled from the Central Military District of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

More than 25,000 soldiers fled from the Central Military District of the Russian Federation

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Desertion in Russia is gaining momentum
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine received data that from November 2024 to July 2025, more than 25,000 soldiers and officers of the Central Military District alone — one of the five operating in the structure of the occupation army — voluntarily left their units.

Points of attention

  • The practice of shooting Russian invaders who refuse orders due to dangerous assignments indicates a systematic approach within the occupation forces.
  • The alarming rate of desertions and internal conflicts within the Central Military District of Russia pose significant challenges to the occupation army's stability.

Desertion in Russia is gaining momentum

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, escapes occur in different ways: some occupiers abandon their positions right at the front, others disappear from their permanent deployment points, and some military personnel simply do not return from treatment or leave.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that there are known cases of desertion along with weapons and even military equipment — over the past two years, more than 30 such incidents have been recorded.

The main reasons for desertions are intolerable service conditions: widespread “hazing”, catastrophic shortages of supplies, and mass dispatches to so-called “meat assaults.”

Moreover, it is emphasized that the internal reports of the occupation forces identified the category of “failure to comply with orders” among the causes of death.

Over 30 such cases were documented during 2025, which de facto indicates a systematic practice of shooting Russian invaders who do not want to go to the slaughter because of Putin's whims.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tomahawk for Ukraine. Zelensky explained Trump's position
Zelensky still hopes to receive Tomahawk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain wants to create a new peace treaty for Ukraine
Starmer proposed a new approach
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The End is Near." Why Many Strategists Predict Putin's Collapse
Everyone has already understood that Russia is a “paper tiger”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?