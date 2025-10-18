The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine received data that from November 2024 to July 2025, more than 25,000 soldiers and officers of the Central Military District alone — one of the five operating in the structure of the occupation army — voluntarily left their units.

Desertion in Russia is gaining momentum

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, escapes occur in different ways: some occupiers abandon their positions right at the front, others disappear from their permanent deployment points, and some military personnel simply do not return from treatment or leave.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that there are known cases of desertion along with weapons and even military equipment — over the past two years, more than 30 such incidents have been recorded.

The main reasons for desertions are intolerable service conditions: widespread “hazing”, catastrophic shortages of supplies, and mass dispatches to so-called “meat assaults.” Share

Moreover, it is emphasized that the internal reports of the occupation forces identified the category of “failure to comply with orders” among the causes of death.