Tomahawk for Ukraine. Zelensky explained Trump's position
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that he has not yet received US President Donald Trump's consent to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles, but this issue may still be discussed in the future.

  • The fear of the Kremlin about Ukraine possessing Tomahawk missiles has led to actions aimed at thwarting such acquisitions, as disclosed by Zelensky.
  • Despite the current stance, the possibility of providing Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains open for future discussions, according to Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader does not hide that he and Trump "talked about long-range systems," but refrains from making loud statements.

We have decided that we will not talk about this for now. The United States would not want an escalation, so possible questions on this topic will be left unanswered.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As it turned out, Donald Trump told Zelensky that the United States also needs Tomahawk missiles now, not just Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader confirmed that this is the official position of Washington as of today.

"But no one canceled this topic for negotiations. We have to work on it," Volodymyr Zelensky explained.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Kremlin is very afraid that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have Tomahawks at their disposal.

That is why Putin is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening.

They (the Russians — ed.) are taking various steps and sending positive messages — of course, not to the Ukrainian side. And they are doing this out of fear.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

