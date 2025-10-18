Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that he has not yet received US President Donald Trump's consent to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles, but this issue may still be discussed in the future.
Points of attention
- The fear of the Kremlin about Ukraine possessing Tomahawk missiles has led to actions aimed at thwarting such acquisitions, as disclosed by Zelensky.
- Despite the current stance, the possibility of providing Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains open for future discussions, according to Zelensky.
Zelensky still hopes to receive Tomahawk
The Ukrainian leader does not hide that he and Trump "talked about long-range systems," but refrains from making loud statements.
As it turned out, Donald Trump told Zelensky that the United States also needs Tomahawk missiles now, not just Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader confirmed that this is the official position of Washington as of today.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the Kremlin is very afraid that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have Tomahawks at their disposal.
That is why Putin is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening.
