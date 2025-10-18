Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 164 drones — 136 targets neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 164 drones — 136 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of October 17-18, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The attack, originating from multiple directions in the Russian Federation, highlights the ongoing conflict and the continuous threat faced by Ukraine.
  • Despite the successful defense, the situation remains tense with several enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace, calling for vigilance and adherence to safety measures.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

The Russian occupiers launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on October 17.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

It is also worth noting that about 100 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 136 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The time has come." Trump addressed Zelensky and Putin
Donald Trump
Trump wants an immediate end to the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Trump was tough." What the presidents of Ukraine and the United States really talked about
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — new details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian defense forces destroyed another 1,150 Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 18, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?