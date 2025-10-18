Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 164 drones — 136 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of October 17-18, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The attack, originating from multiple directions in the Russian Federation, highlights the ongoing conflict and the continuous threat faced by Ukraine.
- Despite the successful defense, the situation remains tense with several enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace, calling for vigilance and adherence to safety measures.
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
The Russian occupiers launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on October 17.
This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
It is also worth noting that about 100 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.
