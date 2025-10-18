Ukrainian defense forces destroyed another 1,150 Russian invaders

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 18, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 18.10.25 were approximately

personnel — about 1,129,180 (+1,150) people

tanks — 11267 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,396 (+2) units.

artillery systems — 33,789 (+41) units.

MLRS — 1522 (+2) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 71,523 (+498) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64672 (+131) units.

special equipment — 3980 (+2) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 109 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 268 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 6,024 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,941 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems.