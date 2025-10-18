Ukrainian defense forces destroyed another 1,150 Russian invaders

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Significant air strikes and engagements, including the use of kamikaze drones, demonstrate the defense forces' determination to protect Ukraine.
- Stay updated on the latest developments, including the aggressor's air strikes on Ukrainian settlements, to understand the evolving situation in the region.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 18, 2025
The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 18.10.25 were approximately
personnel — about 1,129,180 (+1,150) people
tanks — 11267 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,396 (+2) units.
artillery systems — 33,789 (+41) units.
MLRS — 1522 (+2) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 71,523 (+498) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64672 (+131) units.
special equipment — 3980 (+2) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 109 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 268 guided bombs.
In addition, we engaged 6,024 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,941 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems.
The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Sumy.
