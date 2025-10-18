Britain wants to create a new peace treaty for Ukraine
Britain wants to create a new peace treaty for Ukraine

Starmer proposed a new approach
Source:  Axios

British leader Keir Starmer is suggesting that Kyiv's allies, together with the United States, develop a new peace treaty for Ukraine. It could be modeled on Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirms Germany's support for Ukraine and President Zelenskyy on the path to peace.
  • The proposal for a new peace treaty signals a collaborative effort between the United States and allies to end the war in Ukraine diplomatically.

As journalists managed to find out, after negotiations with the US President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with European leaders.

Many of them were shocked that Donald Trump had once again dramatically changed his position and was counting on ending the war diplomatically.

During a telephone conversation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed working with the United States to develop a new peace treaty for Ukraine — along the lines of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, Axios reports.

In light of recent events, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for a second telephone meeting between European national security advisers.

German leader Friedrich Merz also made a statement on the matter.

He reiterated once again that Ukraine and President Zelensky have the full support of Germany and its allies on the path to peace.

After his meeting with President Trump, we coordinated and will accompany the next steps. Now Ukraine needs a peace plan.

