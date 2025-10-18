Britain wants to create a new peace treaty for Ukraine

British leader Keir Starmer is suggesting that Kyiv's allies, together with the United States, develop a new peace treaty for Ukraine. It could be modeled on Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza.

Starmer proposed a new approach

As journalists managed to find out, after negotiations with the US President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with European leaders.

Many of them were shocked that Donald Trump had once again dramatically changed his position and was counting on ending the war diplomatically.

During a telephone conversation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed working with the United States to develop a new peace treaty for Ukraine — along the lines of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, Axios reports.

In light of recent events, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for a second telephone meeting between European national security advisers.

German leader Friedrich Merz also made a statement on the matter.

He reiterated once again that Ukraine and President Zelensky have the full support of Germany and its allies on the path to peace.