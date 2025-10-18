Geopolitical strategist Mark Brolin believes that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is close to collapse, and the war against Ukraine is only accelerating that process. The US president could play a decisive role.
Points of attention
- Putin's invasion of Ukraine was intended to bolster Russian influence but has instead expedited its decline, causing significant losses without substantial gains.
- According to Brolin, Putin's resources for war are depleting rapidly, signaling a potential end to the conflict when ammunition, soldiers, and finances run dry.
Everyone has already understood that Russia is a “paper tiger”
According to Mark Brolin, Donald Trump chose the right approach to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.
First, he forced Europe to pay for its own defense and the strengthening of Ukraine.
Secondly, he made it clear to Putin that he could at any moment provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons to destroy Russia.
As the strategist notes, Donald Trump knows and realizes that Putin's resources for war are running out faster than he expected.
The expert points out that wars never end with clear, flawless narratives.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-