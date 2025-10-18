"The End is Near." Why Many Strategists Predict Putin's Collapse
"The End is Near." Why Many Strategists Predict Putin's Collapse

Everyone has already understood that Russia is a “paper tiger”
Source:  The Telegraph

Geopolitical strategist Mark Brolin believes that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is close to collapse, and the war against Ukraine is only accelerating that process. The US president could play a decisive role.

Points of attention

  • Putin's invasion of Ukraine was intended to bolster Russian influence but has instead expedited its decline, causing significant losses without substantial gains.
  • According to Brolin, Putin's resources for war are depleting rapidly, signaling a potential end to the conflict when ammunition, soldiers, and finances run dry.

According to Mark Brolin, Donald Trump chose the right approach to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

First, he forced Europe to pay for its own defense and the strengthening of Ukraine.

Secondly, he made it clear to Putin that he could at any moment provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons to destroy Russia.

Russia is a weak, unstable, and rapidly declining state whose sphere of influence has been shrinking for decades. The invasion of Ukraine was intended to halt the decline, but it has only accelerated it. The lands captured at great cost do not compensate for the collapse of Russian influence in Central Asia, the Middle East, and the rest of Europe, Brolin explains.

As the strategist notes, Donald Trump knows and realizes that Putin's resources for war are running out faster than he expected.

The expert points out that wars never end with clear, flawless narratives.

They end when they run out of ammunition, soldiers, and money. Hamas has understood this. Putin will soon understand this too.

