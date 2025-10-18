The world misunderstood Trump's decision on Tomahawk

The Washington Post emphasizes that US President Donald Trump's refusal to transfer Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces does not represent a change in position on Ukraine. Thus, the American leader simply wants to achieve a quick end to the war, not its escalation.

Trump may still hand over Tomahawk to Ukraine

According to the editorial board of the publication, when the US president spoke about the possibility of providing Kyiv with long-range missiles, he was not bluffing.

According to journalists, this was a kind of tool to put pressure on Putin to get him back to the negotiating table.

This plan of Trump's really worked — he is currently preparing for a new meeting with the Russian dictator in Budapest.

The head of the White House did not abandon his previous peace plan.

First of all, it is about freezing hostilities approximately on the current front lines.

In addition, Russia will retain de facto control over the occupied territories, and Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees from the West.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already supported Trump's position.

While it may not be a just peace, it will be a victory for Ukrainians, unless it forces them to disarm. Ukraine will retain its sovereignty and become the most important buffer for future European security, the publication emphasizes. Share

If Putin ignores Trump's offer, he can still get his main trump card — to transfer the Tomahawks to Ukraine.