On October 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the fact of the destruction of important facilities on the territory of the aggressor country Russia. In particular, this concerns the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, the Orenburg gas processing plant, and a fuel and lubricants base.

Ukrainian soldiers organized a new “bavovna” for the Russians

At night, Ukrainian defense forces launched an attack on the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, located in the Samara region of the aggressor country.

After that, explosions thundered on the territory of the enemy facility, and a fire broke out.

What is important to understand is that this particular refinery produces over 20 types of commercial products, and the annual volume of primary processing is 4.9 million tons.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to target a primary oil processing facility (ELOU AVT).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the specified plant meets the needs of the Russian occupation forces.

In addition, the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant was hit by a powerful strike from Ukraine — a fire also broke out there.

The Orenburg GPP is one of the largest gas processing complexes in the Russian Federation and is capable of processing up to 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 6.2 million tons of gas condensate/oil per year. According to preliminary information, one of the gas processing and purification units was hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reports on the destruction of the Russian fuel and lubricants base in temporarily occupied Berdyansk — it was engulfed in fire.