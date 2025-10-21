The Rada supported the allocation of another 325 billion for Ukraine's defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Rada supported the allocation of another 325 billion for Ukraine's defense

What is known about the Council's decision?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On October 21, it officially became known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted immediately for the basis and in general for the allocation of an additional UAH 325 billion for the country's defense.

Points of attention

  • The government's prompt action reflects the priority placed on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensuring operational readiness.
  • The allocation of funds underscores the importance of safeguarding national security and staying prepared in the face of evolving threats.

What is known about the Council's decision?

Important details were shared by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

He draws attention to the fact that 297 people's deputies voted "yes".

The government has been actively pushing this week to avoid delays in military salaries. They even supported the instruction to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada to immediately sign the bill and send it to the president for signature, Zheleznyak emphasized.

According to available data, the funds will be distributed as follows:

  • UAH 210.9 billion — Armed Forces of Ukraine;

  • 99.1 billion — production and procurement of weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

  • UAH 8.1 billion — NGU;

  • UAH 4.3 billion — for the purchase of drones, which is carried out by the State Service for Special Communications;

  • UAH 1.3 billion — SBU;

  • UAH 918 million — DSST;

  • UAH 83 million — State Budgetary Administration of Ukraine;

  • UAH 28.8 million — Ministry of Defense;

  • UAH 8 million — for SZR.

More on the topic

Category
Culture
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tetyana Berezhna became the new Minister of Culture of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Tetyana Berezhna officially joined the Cabinet of Ministers team
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named the only way to bring Putin to the negotiating table
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
“Tomahawks” can really influence Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium no longer blocks large-scale "reparations loan" for Ukraine
EU close to agreeing on "reparations loan"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?