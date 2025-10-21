The Rada supported the allocation of another 325 billion for Ukraine's defense

On October 21, it officially became known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted immediately for the basis and in general for the allocation of an additional UAH 325 billion for the country's defense.
Points of attention
- The government's prompt action reflects the priority placed on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensuring operational readiness.
- The allocation of funds underscores the importance of safeguarding national security and staying prepared in the face of evolving threats.
What is known about the Council's decision?
Important details were shared by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
He draws attention to the fact that 297 people's deputies voted "yes".
According to available data, the funds will be distributed as follows:
UAH 210.9 billion — Armed Forces of Ukraine;
99.1 billion — production and procurement of weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
UAH 8.1 billion — NGU;
UAH 4.3 billion — for the purchase of drones, which is carried out by the State Service for Special Communications;
UAH 1.3 billion — SBU;
UAH 918 million — DSST;
UAH 83 million — State Budgetary Administration of Ukraine;
UAH 28.8 million — Ministry of Defense;
UAH 8 million — for SZR.
